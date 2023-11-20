Create New Account
Textual Criticism Part 2
Daily Cross Ministries
Published Yesterday

In this study we go through three different views of textual criticism and their validity as well as the origins of their history. If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes, offerings or contributions to:

Daily Cross Ministries

P.O. Box 241

Culleoka, Tn. 38451

And Thanks!

Keywords
king james versionnivnasbclement of alexandriawestcott and hortlight houseesvreceived textthe apostasycritical textbyzantine textalexandrian textking james version onlydean john burgon bart ehrman james whitescrivenertares among the wheat dvdconstantine eusebius bibleorigen castrationpamphiluswill durant the story of civilization seriesherodasseven churches of asiaecclesiastical and eclectic textseven wonders of the world

