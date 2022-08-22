Nobody wants to say it, so I will, America has fallen. There are steps that can be taken to save America, but they are not being done and time is running out.





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Video Source:

1. OAN - Pearson Sharp

https://www.oann.com/democrats-weaponize-fbi-against-americans/