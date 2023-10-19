Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Since 2009, every single flu shot has been an mRNA!
channel image
The Real Dr Judy
32 Subscribers
350 views
Published Yesterday

Don’t get another shot! Period!
Thank you Kate Dalley for going to the heart of the matter with me!
Watch/listen to the full podcast (starting @ 49 minutes): https://frankspeech.com/Video/the-kate-dalley-show-vaccinated-kids-are-dying-or-becoming-ill-faster-than-the-unvaccinated

Keywords
healthfluvaccine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket