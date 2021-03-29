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Oklahoma prisoner ended after he took guard hostage & stole keys to free other inmates, livestreamed
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222 views • March 29, 2021
#Oklahoma #Prisoner #Corrections #Inmate #Protest

An Oklahoma City corrections officers was held hostage at a local detention center on Saturday, before the inmate holding him hostage was shot and killed.

Video filmed by inmates in the Oklahoma County Detention Center showed the unidentified CO being forced to kneel down on the 10th floor on the ground.

The correction officer was believed to have been grabbed after he gave the inmate some medication, News 9 reports. He also took the man's keys before tying him up.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said the officers attempted to deescalate the scene, but had to open fire once the inmate held something to the officer's neck while he was in a 'hostage position.'

'Lethal force was taken, and the suspect was shot on scene,' Johnson said, KOCO reports. 'We were able to get the detention officer out safely.'

The CO was taken to a local hospital for treatment but police would not release further info pertaining to his injuries. He is expected to recover, authorities shared.

Authorities are in the preliminaries stages of the investigation into the hostage situation and the shooting, Chief Wade Gourley said. The Oklahoma City Police Department will lead the investigation.

Demonstrators outside the detention center say that the hostage situation started as a protest of the conditions and the treatment of the inmates.

'We can't take showers,' the inmate screams as other COs shout from the floor below.

Someone filming the encounter can be heard explaining that the CO who was held didn't have anything to do with the altercation.

'He just so happens to be a product of the situation,' the inmate shares.
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protestjailinternetlivetvoklahomacocriminalbooksofficerstreamforcehostagephonelethalcountydetentionshotshowerluxurycorrectionsinmate
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