Advice on Radiation Exposure 12/31/2024

138 views • 4 months ago

Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

Today we have a special guest in the studio, Bill Palmer. Bill shares his expert advice as he currently works in a Nuclear Powerplant.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.