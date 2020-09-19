The End is Nigh...The Fed's Nonsense Will Soon End

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This week the Fed decided that interest rates would remain artificially suppressed at zero, and stay there for years to come! Central planners always end up backing themselves into an impossible corner. The idea that a government-created central bank can plan the economy by price-fixing and counterfeiting currency is proving itself to be impossible.