Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Spiritual Warfare #8 - Can a Christian Have Demons?
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
63 Subscribers
5 views
Published a day ago

Deliverance is only for those who believe wholly in Jesus Christ and are born again, lest they receive seven more. Christians do not need to fear these demons, but rather fight them with confidence in Jesus's blood and cast them out of their house.

Keywords
spiritual warfaredean odlefgsm

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket