Remove Informed Parental Consent

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1105 views • April 23, 2021
https://blazingpress.com/this-expert-was-offered-10-million-dollars-not-to-do-his-forensic-report-on-election-fraud-he-is-literally-expecting-he-might-be-killed-for-sharing-this/ Interview: Leigh Dundas warns covid tyranny "almost a second Holocaust"
https://www.brighteon.com/0190d8f3-b8e2-40ae-a529-8da07be639e6
Jovan Hutton Pulitzer was on “The Professor’s Record” with professor David K. Clements from New Mexico State University. During his interview, Pulitzer said he was recently offered $10 million to walk away from his efforts to scan the ballots and determine the number of valid votes in the 2020 election in various states.
Inventor Jovan Pulitzer was on with attorney and professor David K. Clements this past week’s “The Professor’s Record”. The professor described the interview as such:
I am joined by a modern day Benjamin Franklin. Jovan Hutton Pulitzer is a world renowned entrepreneur, inventor, and most importantly, a PATRIOT. Jovan holds HUNDREDS of patents on technology used by billions of people around the world. He is also the chief authority on kinematic artifact scanning. He can detect a myriad of different forms of fraud on any piece of paper. This includes ELECTION BALLOTS. Meet the most feared expert in the world that every corrupt politician is trying to stop. Our country’s future hangs in the balance. We address it all on this episode of The Professor’s Record.
You can find me at theprofessorsrecord.com and at
At one point during their exchange Pulitzer shared:
Two things. I had, and just so you know how bad this is, and I’m going to give you a nugget that nobody outside of my inner circle knows this. I got offered $10 million dollars to not do this.
I have no price. It can’t be done. This is about America. There isn’t enough money in America to turn us communist and to sell out America. I’ll take a bullet to the head. And, maybe that’s what’s waiting for me.
See the entire interview below (exchange above noted at the beginning):
Situation Update, April 23rd, 2021 - OUTRAGE as FTC criminalizes nutritional advice about vitamin D https://www.brighteon.com/d2c6d02b-ea6e-4f62-bb41-9963ece4cf4a
https://www.brighteon.com/0190d8f3-b8e2-40ae-a529-8da07be639e6
Jovan Hutton Pulitzer was on “The Professor’s Record” with professor David K. Clements from New Mexico State University. During his interview, Pulitzer said he was recently offered $10 million to walk away from his efforts to scan the ballots and determine the number of valid votes in the 2020 election in various states.
Inventor Jovan Pulitzer was on with attorney and professor David K. Clements this past week’s “The Professor’s Record”. The professor described the interview as such:
I am joined by a modern day Benjamin Franklin. Jovan Hutton Pulitzer is a world renowned entrepreneur, inventor, and most importantly, a PATRIOT. Jovan holds HUNDREDS of patents on technology used by billions of people around the world. He is also the chief authority on kinematic artifact scanning. He can detect a myriad of different forms of fraud on any piece of paper. This includes ELECTION BALLOTS. Meet the most feared expert in the world that every corrupt politician is trying to stop. Our country’s future hangs in the balance. We address it all on this episode of The Professor’s Record.
You can find me at theprofessorsrecord.com and at
At one point during their exchange Pulitzer shared:
Two things. I had, and just so you know how bad this is, and I’m going to give you a nugget that nobody outside of my inner circle knows this. I got offered $10 million dollars to not do this.
I have no price. It can’t be done. This is about America. There isn’t enough money in America to turn us communist and to sell out America. I’ll take a bullet to the head. And, maybe that’s what’s waiting for me.
See the entire interview below (exchange above noted at the beginning):
Situation Update, April 23rd, 2021 - OUTRAGE as FTC criminalizes nutritional advice about vitamin D https://www.brighteon.com/d2c6d02b-ea6e-4f62-bb41-9963ece4cf4a
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