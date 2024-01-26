Rapture (BS) Teachers UNLESS YOU WANT TO CALL JESUS A LIAR

Matthew 17:10-13 NIV Elijah has Already Come, Morning Manna - Jan 26, 2024 - Matthew 3:3 (Recording) This is he <<< who was spoken of through the prophet Isaiah: “



Morning Manna - Jan 26, 2024 - Matthew 3:3 (Recording) This is he <<< who was spoken of through the prophet Isaiah: “



Matthew 3:1-3 NIV



In those days John the Baptist came, preaching in the wilderness of Judea and saying, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven has come near.” >>> This is he <<< who was spoken of through the prophet Isaiah: “A voice of one calling in the wilderness, ‘Prepare the way for the Lord, make straight paths for him.’”

The disciples asked him, “Why then do the teachers of the law say that Elijah must come first?” Jesus replied, “To be sure, Elijah comes and will restore all things. >>>> But I tell you, Elijah has Already Come, <<<<< And they did not recognize him, but have done to him everything they wished. In the same way the Son of Man is going to suffer at their hands.” Then the disciples understood that he was talking to them about John the Baptist.





