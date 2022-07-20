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Don Jr. talks about why his dad is the right man for the job.
“He’s been tested. There’s plenty of other people. [They] will try to build ‘em up. They’ll say, ‘oh the donor class really likes x y z,’… Yeah cause they’ve bought their way in and they want someone they can control.
Trump was great because no one had control of him…”
Exactly right. Don’t fall for the latest fake news narrative that Republicans don’t want Trump back. We the People stand with DJT.
Source: https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10436