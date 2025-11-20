BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Stigmatist’s PROPHECY: There Will Be Two Successive ANTI-POPES
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
14 views • 1 day ago

Stigmatist’s PROPHECY: There Will Be Two Successive ANTI-POPES

Author Xavier Ayral argues that the Catholic Church is now living through a time foreseen by mystics, saints, and Marian apparitions, an era of confusion, apostasy, and deception. Citing La Salette, Fatima, Marie-Julie Jahenny, and more, he claims these prophecies foretold two anti-popes and a temporary takeover of the Church by false shepherds. Ayral explains how long-hidden Vatican documents and seer testimonies match today’s liturgical chaos and doctrinal ambiguity. He connects the present crisis to Catechism 675–677, describing it as the Church’s “final trial” before a divine restoration.

