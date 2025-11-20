© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stigmatist’s PROPHECY: There Will Be Two Successive ANTI-POPES
Author Xavier Ayral argues that the Catholic Church is now living through a time foreseen by mystics, saints, and Marian apparitions, an era of confusion, apostasy, and deception. Citing La Salette, Fatima, Marie-Julie Jahenny, and more, he claims these prophecies foretold two anti-popes and a temporary takeover of the Church by false shepherds. Ayral explains how long-hidden Vatican documents and seer testimonies match today’s liturgical chaos and doctrinal ambiguity. He connects the present crisis to Catechism 675–677, describing it as the Church’s “final trial” before a divine restoration.