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All About the Nasal Swab – toxic & invasive
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1492 views • August 21, 2021
Here is Cassandra Dunn, a Registered Nurse, and certified Federal Medical Investigator/Healthcare Surveyor. Here she succinctly describes what is in the nasal swabs, and why you should not get nasal-swab tested.
Citations :
1) Frequent Questions: Health Information About Ethylene Oxide -
https://www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/frequent-questions-health-information-about-ethylene-oxide
2) Ethylene Oxide ; CAS No. 75-21-8 -
https://ntp.niehs.nih.gov/ntp/roc/content/profiles/ethyleneoxide.pdf
3) CCOHS Fact Sheet on Ethylene Oxide -
https://www.ccohs.ca/oshanswers/chemicals/chem_profiles/ethylene_oxide.html
Ningbo HLS Medical Products -
https://www.cnhlsmedical.com/swab/disposable-sampling-swab/sampling-flocked-swab.html
Miraclean Technology Nasal Swab -
https://www.mantacc.com/nasopharyngeal-sampling-swabs-15936872289228819.html
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yzOHvtVzGqIP/
Citations :
1) Frequent Questions: Health Information About Ethylene Oxide -
https://www.epa.gov/hazardous-air-pollutants-ethylene-oxide/frequent-questions-health-information-about-ethylene-oxide
2) Ethylene Oxide ; CAS No. 75-21-8 -
https://ntp.niehs.nih.gov/ntp/roc/content/profiles/ethyleneoxide.pdf
3) CCOHS Fact Sheet on Ethylene Oxide -
https://www.ccohs.ca/oshanswers/chemicals/chem_profiles/ethylene_oxide.html
Ningbo HLS Medical Products -
https://www.cnhlsmedical.com/swab/disposable-sampling-swab/sampling-flocked-swab.html
Miraclean Technology Nasal Swab -
https://www.mantacc.com/nasopharyngeal-sampling-swabs-15936872289228819.html
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yzOHvtVzGqIP/
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