Tactical PE- Go Go Real Life Power Rangers!

Only in Cali Athletes and Warriors!
Where we find a good news story in such a bizarre fashion.
The best news is that the continuing rise of the citizen-warrior is manifesting itself everywhere.
Tactical PE is powered by The WarFit Conditioning System!
Discover How to Skyrocket Your Conditioning Levels While Simultaneously Building Whole-Body Strength, Power, and Agility!
The Step-By-Step Program for Winning Through Superior Conditioning!
https://bit.ly/3VQbuY5
Employees dressed as Power Rangers at a new restaurant in Oakland, California, sprang into action and became real superheroes by saving a woman who was being attacked. The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of tweets by a woman who was having dinner. Full story here: https://abc7ne.ws/3geH4yc
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Network.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen
https://bit.ly/RaidersRadioonUSSports
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.