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CRESCENT Moon Birthing a STAR =Islam Yes or NO?? OK Then Helel or Halal, Who Cares?? BUSTED-Lucifer
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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IHelel (Hebrew: הֵילֵל) is a Hebrew word meaning "shining one," or "morning star" (Venus) PERMITTED

It is all just a PLAY on Words '' Halal=permitted ..Helel= shining One ...What is a STAR ? Yes, A shining One.. The Crescent Moon Is Birthing a Shining One aka Luicifer, Halal or Word Play ,,,Helel ...Either way the ISLAMIC Flags are The Cosmic UTERUS BIRTHING a STAR= Morning Star = Lucifer


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