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Masks & Vaccines - Using The Law Against Those Who Would Make Merchandise Of You
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90 views • May 14, 2021
Recently, I reported on a young man whose rights were trampled in California by business owners and the police, but he stood up to them by pointing them to the law. Many are doing the same concerning the experimental COVID injections, even as more and more people are dying from receiving them. Behind it all, is money,... lots and lots of money. We'll talk about that in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/masks-vaccines-using-the-law-against-those-who-would-make-merchandise-of-you/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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