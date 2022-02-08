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A shift is coming, fight for freedom only successful by repentance
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186 views • February 08, 2022
Prophetic Word, received on February the 6th 2022 at 6pm
I points very much to the freedom fights.
The fight will not succeed because it is not physical but spiritual.
Yet there is a way that this fight can be successful to overturn the wicked ones.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-06-freedom-through-repentance/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
I points very much to the freedom fights.
The fight will not succeed because it is not physical but spiritual.
Yet there is a way that this fight can be successful to overturn the wicked ones.
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-02-06-freedom-through-repentance/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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