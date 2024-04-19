Create New Account
Docs Reveal Israel-Iran Conflict Planned 100 Years Ago To Spark World War 3
The Israel-Iran conflict is an “inside job” by the globalist elite who are working to ensure the conflict will light the fuse to ignite a “holy war” that will spiral out of control into World War Three and lay the groundwork for the elite to usher in the “one world government” of the New World Order.

According to an insider, recent events in the middle east, including the Israel-Hamas war and now the conflict with Iran have been planned by the global elite and are now playing out to the letter – with the ultimate goal of shaping the world in their own image.

But there is just one problem for the globalist elite and their plans to enslave the human race. Their plans rely on the people of the world remaining ignorant – and we are not going to let that happen.

Mirrored - The People's Voice

iranisraelmiddle eastww3world war 3hamasinside jobalbert pikeholy war

