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Agenda 21 - Future of USA /world - Reason the COVID crisis - UFO sightings on the rise and why?
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50 views • September 30, 2021
Tonight Dave and Brian talked about the stupidity of Agenda 21. We also talked about what the future of the USA and the World might look like soon. We discussed the Elite’s reason for COVID-19 and we talked about the increase of UFO sightings all over the world.
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