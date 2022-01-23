Markets Implode as Globalists Launch Next Phase of Great Reset

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Americans brace themselves for another crisis as officials in Washington continue to betray the nation. Watch & share the most banned broadcast in the world that’s loaded with exclusive intel globalists DO NOT want you to hear!