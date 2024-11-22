RT News - November 22 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 22, 2024
rt.com
The Russian President confirms Moscow successfully hit a military target in Ukraine with a state-of-the-art hypersonic missile. Vladimir Putin says Kiev being permitted to use western weapons to strike deep into Russia, shows how the US and NATO have turned global security on its head. Mixed messages from the Pentagon, which says Washington wants to avoid a war with Russia, but will continue its military support for Kiev.