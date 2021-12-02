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The Unprecedented Presidency of Donald Trump | Beyond the Cover
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211 views • December 02, 2021
How remarkable was Donald Trump’s presidency? Was it unprecedented in American history? In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” Alex Newman answers that question with an emphatic yes. Newman wrote the feature article “A Visual Timeline: The Unprecedented Presidency of Donald J. Trump” in the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition of The New American. And in this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” Newman discusses with host Gary Benoit a number of actions that Trump undertook to show why his presidency was unprecedented, why Trumpworld rallied around him and still do so, and why the Deep State hates him.
To order the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition, click here: https://shopjbs.org/product/trumpworld-pb-bookazine/
To subscribe to The New American, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
To order the “Trumpworld” collector’s edition, click here: https://shopjbs.org/product/trumpworld-pb-bookazine/
To subscribe to The New American, click here: https://thenewamerican.com/subscribe/
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