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Prophecy suggests 2023 Synod will herald the Anti-Christ
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Red Pope Francis Calls for “New Economic System” that Guarantees “Food, Health, Economic and Social Rights”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/red-pope-francis-calls-new-economic-system-guarantees-food-health-economic-social-rights/