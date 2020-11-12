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12/11/20 Trinary Globalist Weapon Vs Human Sovereignty #WeDoNotConsent #HumanityWins
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242 views • December 12, 2020
FYI This video caused a strike against youarefreetv on YouTube
You Are Free TV
12/11/2020: Updating Now- TX rejected by SCOTUS, but it goes back to Legislators in States- Still in Play!! This video focuses on the trinary weapon assault on USA and the world....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of election fraud.
DC Rally 12/12:
https://www.trumpmarch.com
https://stopthesteal.us/
https://kraken-wood.com/
Tetrogen YAFTV Christmas 72 hour 40% off sale!
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
code: free40%off
To support YAFTV:
Paypal: [email protected]
CIA defunded by SecDef Miller:
https://www.newswars.com/unprecedente...
Italian Dr warns about Franken E_genics:
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fd11dee...
Vanity Fair: W-blower exposes M_rck Manufacturing Plant:
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/...
Australia ends V A X development after "false HIV" positives:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
Franken vee sh ots part of plantary genomic assault with BioSyn control:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/planet...
Austrian MP tests coca cola positive with Franken vee:
https://unshackledminds.com/austrian-...
China advises Flight attendants to wear diapers:
https://nypost.com/2020/12/10/chinese...
Activist dies mysteriously:
https://www.healthnutnews.com/my-long...
M_rck blocked release of harm:
https://www.reuters.com/article/healt...
Who's behind it, UN, GSD's:
https://www.undp.org/
Find out More on who's behind the trinary weapon vs humanity:
https://www.aim4truth.org
You can also watch this video on Rumble.com
Thanks so much for supporting YAFTV!! Please Pray for the Victory of Humanity over the death loving, human enslaving cabal that seeks to gen_cide and sterilize us! Please continue to PRAY! Our Human Resonance is more powerful than C_bal run AI!!
WE ARE FREE!!
You Are Free TV
12/11/2020: Updating Now- TX rejected by SCOTUS, but it goes back to Legislators in States- Still in Play!! This video focuses on the trinary weapon assault on USA and the world....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes or evidence of election fraud.
DC Rally 12/12:
https://www.trumpmarch.com
https://stopthesteal.us/
https://kraken-wood.com/
Tetrogen YAFTV Christmas 72 hour 40% off sale!
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
code: free40%off
To support YAFTV:
Paypal: [email protected]
CIA defunded by SecDef Miller:
https://www.newswars.com/unprecedente...
Italian Dr warns about Franken E_genics:
https://79days.news/watch?id=5fd11dee...
Vanity Fair: W-blower exposes M_rck Manufacturing Plant:
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/...
Australia ends V A X development after "false HIV" positives:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...
Franken vee sh ots part of plantary genomic assault with BioSyn control:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/planet...
Austrian MP tests coca cola positive with Franken vee:
https://unshackledminds.com/austrian-...
China advises Flight attendants to wear diapers:
https://nypost.com/2020/12/10/chinese...
Activist dies mysteriously:
https://www.healthnutnews.com/my-long...
M_rck blocked release of harm:
https://www.reuters.com/article/healt...
Who's behind it, UN, GSD's:
https://www.undp.org/
Find out More on who's behind the trinary weapon vs humanity:
https://www.aim4truth.org
You can also watch this video on Rumble.com
Thanks so much for supporting YAFTV!! Please Pray for the Victory of Humanity over the death loving, human enslaving cabal that seeks to gen_cide and sterilize us! Please continue to PRAY! Our Human Resonance is more powerful than C_bal run AI!!
WE ARE FREE!!
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