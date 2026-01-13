Serve the LORD with true humility

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #114; Finishing up our look into Acts 20, we see the Apostle Paul touching on true humility which is not timidity and humiliation. Many misconceptions exist about Divine Humility as it is mistaken for a nature of weakness or failure. Jesus walked in this humility, and HE often offended people, or stood strongly against the narrative of the day. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks! DISCORD - discord.gg/prbm