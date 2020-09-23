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Henry Kissinger Confronted on Depopulation Agenda
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370 views • September 23, 2020
MIRRORED from : WeAreChange
May 8, 2014
Luke Rudkowski and the WeAreChange crew confront Henry Kissinger for the 4th time in NYC. Even though the team had to run 20 blocks after his car, they were able to get a selfie and face to face with the man to question him.
May 8, 2014
Luke Rudkowski and the WeAreChange crew confront Henry Kissinger for the 4th time in NYC. Even though the team had to run 20 blocks after his car, they were able to get a selfie and face to face with the man to question him.
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