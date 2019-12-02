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If Climate Concerns Were Real, China NOT Trump Would Be The Enemy
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4 views • December 02, 2019
China is building a new (cheap & dirty) coal power plant every week, adding power to tens of MILLIONS of homes while Germans are losing power because they can’t afford it. But China is getting a free pass from the Crony Climatists, globalists who are using environmental scare tactics to transfer wealth & power to the fascist Chinese
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