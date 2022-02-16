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ORWELL CITY: DR. ASTRID STUCKELBERGER ON POSSIBLE ZOMBIE PANDEMIC
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253 views • February 16, 2022
Credit to Orwell City
In an exclusive interview for El Mirador del Gallo radio station, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger explained how a zombie pandemic scenario, just like any other pandemic scenario, could be created through graphene and the technology that goes into vaccines.
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/zombies.html
In an exclusive interview for El Mirador del Gallo radio station, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger explained how a zombie pandemic scenario, just like any other pandemic scenario, could be created through graphene and the technology that goes into vaccines.
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/zombies.html
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