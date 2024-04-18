EASTER IS NOW TRANS DAY...ARE YOU ACCEPTING THIS?

Joe Biden sided with the radical left and the radical lgbtqs to declare Easter some kind of trans day, as if some type of trans person could possibly exist. We are allowing the freaks of nature out there and the mentally ill to dominate and destroy all of our culture and by default all of our society.





I of course have a problem with these new ceremonies and these new days being brought in, but in Scotland and Canada it's illegal to criticize days like this. In Canada pretty soon you'll get life in prison and currently in Scotland you get 7 years for calling men in dresses men and for stating that they should not have any influence in our society whatsoever.





I do blame you conservatives however, when the left wing was doing all this crap in the last 25 years to take over the country, you all just said oh they're crazy and let them be well here you are under their rule.





I can't tell you what the real solution is to the problem because I will get arrested for it but rest assured that solution will come in time. I would just be ready for it if I were you.





www.freedomreport.ca