Blessed with Spiritual Blessings: Anchored in Faith

In this discourse, the speaker, Roderick Webster strongly emphasized the importance of praising God and the salvation offered through belief in Christ. Throughout the discourse, he presented four key principles: Christ as the justifier for those who believe in him, righteousness reigning in us because of Christ, Christ living in us and our lives being in him, and all spiritual blessings being granted to us with Christ living within. He further discussed the assurance that comes with having faith anchored in Christ, even when earthly circumstances create turbulence. He concluded his discourse with a prayer that asked for the spreading of the message throughout the globe.



00:00 Introduction and Personal Sharing

01:43 Encouragement through Song

05:26 Understanding the Justification and Righteousness in Christ

07:37 The Blessings and Life in Christ

10:02 The Assurance of Faith in Christ

11:12 Closing Prayer and Farewell

