Hope in Christ, losing your job and the mark of the beast

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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on May 27, 2020.



During this COVID-19 planned-demic, millions of people have lost their jobs and sadly, because they lack hope in God, they turn to pornography, drugs, alcohol and even suicide.



In these end times, now is the time like never before to turn to the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua Who is our hope, salvation and our Rock. If you remain without hope and reject Jesus Christ, you will accept the mark of the Vatican beast and will be lost forever (Revelation 14:9-11).



Jesus Christ is our Rock, He is our Salvation and He is our only hope. Please turn to Him in faith and through the Holy Spirit, keep His law of love (Exodus 20:8-11; 1 John 5:3).



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; Biblical Seekers; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; Seventh Day; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.