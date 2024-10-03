Featured Guest: Roman Bystrianyk w/guest host Drago Bosnic - Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines and The Forgotten History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Topic: Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines and The Forgotten History
https://dissolvingillusions.com/
Guest Bio/Info:
Roman
Bystrianyk has been researching the history of diseases and vaccines since
1998. He has an extensive background in health and nutrition as well as a B.S.
in engineering and M.S. in computer science. Roman Bystrianyk has published his
new book Moving
Back from Midnight with co-author
Kate Schmutter, available
now on Amazon.
