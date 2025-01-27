Flip Your Cravings, Say No to Sugar, and See the Pounds Melt Off - Christine Trimpe





Breaking free from the chains of addiction is certainly no easy feat, and for many, it can be a lifelong struggle to stay trim. For Christine Trimpe, her addiction came in the form of sugar and she experienced years of eating sugary foods and failing to care for her body. One day she got fed up after not being able to climb a Colorado hiking trail and decided to turn her life around. Christine is the founder of the SugarFreed Method, where she helps people free themselves from food addiction and break the “sugar shackles” to embrace a life of health and victory. She talks about the food we put into our bodies and how the dangerous, sugary foods on the market negatively impact our mental and physical health. Find out how you can live better and be healthier!









TAKEAWAYS





Transform your mindset and develop a healthy relationship with food





If you eat clean and nutrient-heavy, you don’t consume as much food





Sometimes our emotional baggage can hold us back from living life to the fullest - trust God to heal you





Check out Christine’s book, Sugar Freed: Stop Losing the Weight Loss Battle, Start Gaining Victory









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to speak: https://bit.ly/48RJklD

SugarFreed book: https://amzn.to/3CoouPI

FREE Chapter of SugarFreed: https://bit.ly/4gcYuos

SugarFreed Weight Loss Program: https://christinetrimpe.com/weight-loss/





🔗 CONNECT WITH CHRISTINE TRIMPE

Website: https://christinetrimpe.com/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT

ARTZA (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.artzabox.com/#rfsn=TINA

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/