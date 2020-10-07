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Bill O'Reilly reacts to Chris Wallace's debate chaos
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14 views • October 07, 2020
Longtime cable news host and political commentator Bill O'Reilly comments on the first presidential debate, and grades the performance of moderator Chris Wallace, the platform of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Biden's 'last shot,' and more. - via The Howie Carr Show on Newsmax TV
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