Serving 35 Years Behind Bars an Innocent Man, Inmate Chooses to Forgive - Gene McGuire

When he was just 17 years old, Gene McGuire was wrongfully convicted of a murder that he did not commit. His sentence was devastating: life in prison without the possibility of parole. He spent 35 years behind bars before he was released, but his eventual freedom came only after years of navigating the court system and dealing with unsympathetic public defenders. While in prison, Gene became a born-again Christian, and that changed his life forever. He was able to forgive others who had wronged him as Christ forgives us. His testimony is a powerful example of how Jesus can use any situation for His glory. Today, Gene is a pastor, author, and speaker who boldly shares his incredible life-changing story around the country.









TAKEAWAYS





A judge agreed in 2012 that Gene had received an unconstitutional sentence, which led to his release from prison 35 years later





Respect comes with a genuine and authentic lifestyle





Gene lived his Christian values in his personal life, providing a public example of the mercy of Christ even while behind bars





Gene’s book, Unshackled: From Ruins to Redemption, details his conviction, prison sentence, release, and most of all: his conversion









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Unshackled book: https://amzn.to/3t8Okm2

Life After Unshackled book: https://bit.ly/47rRHmD





🔗 CONNECT WITH GENE MCGUIRE

Website: https://genemcguire.org/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/49K2uLd

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/genemcguire4192/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@genemcguire1970





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Lifevac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



