Brazilian Parents Report from their Fight against Covid Jab Mandates - Zoom Call with Team Brazil

In Summer of 2024 John Kage and Kla.TV reported about the draconian fines parents in Brazil were facing for not vaccinating their children with the experimental Covid mRNA shots. These unethical measures had resulted from the Covid mRNA vaccines being added to the Childhood vaccine plan via technical note, thus circumventing the proper approval process. In February 2025 John Kage and Dr. Chris Flowers gave us an update from Brazil and reported on the public hearings they were organising in the affected federal states. On May 31st 2026 Kla.TV met John Kage again at the Betterway Conference in Rhode Island and he organised an online meeting with affected parents from Brazil and their attorneys. Kla.TV presents this conversation here which aims to convey a deeper understanding of what happened in Brazil, what the result of the public hearings was and what the situation is like today. Tune in to get the update from Brazil!