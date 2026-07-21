Multiple Tornadoes This Week Mark New Prophetic Season Where US Will Face Many Natural Disasters

Four tornados confirmed in Central Pennsylvania, including EF-2 in Huntingdon County. The National Weather Service has confirmed that four tornados reportedly touched down this past weekend as severe weather swept across the region.





Dark Day In America 7/16. WildFire Smoke Blocks The Sun Fulfilling 5th Trumpet Of Revelation 9 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDZFTSoI-FY





Tornado confirmed in UP from Monday storms, the second this year. A tornado developed in the central Upper Peninsula from severe storms that swept through Monday evening, July 20, making it the second confirmed tornado in the U.P. so far in 2026. On Monday evening, July 20, a waterspout made landfall which then became a tornado near Shot Point along Lake Superior's shoreline — located southeast of Marquette in the central U.P. — according to the National Weather Service in Marquette.





Tornado cuts a 15-mile path in New York’s Southern Tier. Sanford, N.Y. - A tornado crossed two Southern Tier counties Saturday evening, carving a 15-mile-long path and lasting 19 minutes. The same storm created a 105-mph microburst, the National Weather Service reported. The tornado touched down in Sanford in Broome County at 6:12 p.m. and headed east into Delaware County, according to the National Weather Service. Its peak wind speed was 95 mph and peak width was 300 yards. The path ended at 6:31 p.m. in Hancock, the weather service reported.





#Tornadoes

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