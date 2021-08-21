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THE LIFE OF JESUS Part 15: Gethsemane
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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3 views • August 21, 2021

Tuesday night of the Passover week saw Jesus finishing the Passover meal, washing the feet of the apostles, informing them that one of them would betray Him that night, and quelling an argument as to who would be the greatest.

Jesus then led the apostles to Gethsemane, a garden at the foot of the Mount of Olives, knowing He would soon be arrested. It was just a matter of hours before Judas betrayed Him. He would be verbally abused and beaten by the High Priest and his crowd, brutally flogged and mocked by Roman soldiers, painfully hung on a cross, and if that wasn't bad enough, judged by God for the sins of mankind. This why the Son of God separated Peter, John and James from the rest of the group and asked them to support Him in prayer.

The problem was that they were overcome with sleep and could not stay awake even though Jesus woke them up multiple times. The final hours leading to the crucifixion must have felt like an eternity as the Son of God began to sweat blood. In the end, God the Father sent an angel to comfort and strengthen Jesus for the upcoming ordeal.

Sermon Outline:  https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1719.pdf

THE LIFE OF JESUS Part 15: GethsemaneSEPTEMBER 1, 2019 RLJ-1719

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

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