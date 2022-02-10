© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Zealand freedom Support
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • February 10, 2022
No AR15 or semi centre fire, we don’t have them no more. We got a peaceful freedom movement, Therefore we are not limited by rounds or a heated barrel, tasers, pepper spray, lies of: MSM, Doctors, politician and there Police gang. We don’t need to get paid! We do all the effort for free to get our rights and freedom back.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.