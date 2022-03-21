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Dr. Naomi Wolf | Grand Jury Petition: Fraud on Many Levels & Biofacist Approach to Medicine
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84 views • March 21, 2022
Dr. Naomi Wolf speaks with Oregon State Senators Dennis Linthicum and Kim Thatcher and Dr. Henry Ealy about their Grand Jury Petition. March 21, 2022
According to the CMS data file, specifically in the state of Oregon, hospitals have been receiving upwards to $220,000 dollars for every hospital death listed as a COVID death. The incentives being used to justify the inflation in the number of diagnoses and implementation of suboptimal treatment for certain patients can only be described, as Dr. Wolf suggests, as a “biofacist approach to medicine.
”Further, Dr. Ealy discusses the irregularities in timeline between when the CARES Act was enacted, in January of 2019, and when the pandemic surfaced. The timeline for these and other important events throughout the pandemic suggest premeditated planning and continued fraud within the public health sector. The combination of civil and criminal offences that make up this growing scandal are dissected throughout this interview.
https://www.covidcon21.com/
https://campaigns.dailyclout.io/campaign/brand/cc3b3e5a-6536-4738-8ed6-5ee368c67240
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vy2ajn-thatcher-ealy-linthicum.html - March 21, 2022.
Dr. Naomi Wolf | Grand Jury Petition: Fraud on Many Levels & Biofacist Approach to Medicine.
Dr Naomi Wolf, Dennis Linthicum, Kim Thatcher, Dr Henry Ealy, Grand Jury Petition, Fraud on Many Levels, Biofacist Approach to Medicine, March 21 2022.
According to the CMS data file, specifically in the state of Oregon, hospitals have been receiving upwards to $220,000 dollars for every hospital death listed as a COVID death. The incentives being used to justify the inflation in the number of diagnoses and implementation of suboptimal treatment for certain patients can only be described, as Dr. Wolf suggests, as a “biofacist approach to medicine.
”Further, Dr. Ealy discusses the irregularities in timeline between when the CARES Act was enacted, in January of 2019, and when the pandemic surfaced. The timeline for these and other important events throughout the pandemic suggest premeditated planning and continued fraud within the public health sector. The combination of civil and criminal offences that make up this growing scandal are dissected throughout this interview.
https://www.covidcon21.com/
https://campaigns.dailyclout.io/campaign/brand/cc3b3e5a-6536-4738-8ed6-5ee368c67240
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://rumble.com/vy2ajn-thatcher-ealy-linthicum.html - March 21, 2022.
Dr. Naomi Wolf | Grand Jury Petition: Fraud on Many Levels & Biofacist Approach to Medicine.
Dr Naomi Wolf, Dennis Linthicum, Kim Thatcher, Dr Henry Ealy, Grand Jury Petition, Fraud on Many Levels, Biofacist Approach to Medicine, March 21 2022.
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