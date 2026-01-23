Joe Oltmann Untamed | Vince Lanci | CO Gov Debate, Gold Run & Working the Problem | 01.23.26

On this episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe pulls the curtain back on growing fractures inside the conservative movement and serious concerns surrounding TPUSA events in Colorado. After a troubling call tied to a Colorado Mesa University debate and a series of public posts calling out dishonesty and political gamesmanship, Joe asks hard questions about leadership, accountability, and what’s really happening on college campuses. As student protests erupt this time at Summit High School in Frisco with anti-ICE and anti-Trump chants it’s clear Colorado’s education system is becoming a frontline for ideological indoctrination, not learning.





Joe then shifts to solutions and leadership, welcoming Vince Lanci, a 30-year commodity trading veteran and publisher of GoldFix. Together, they break down the run on gold and silver and the broader economic warning signs facing the country. Joe also gives listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the Republican gubernatorial debate, sharing firsthand insights from the stage where questions, candidate contrasts, and sharp exchanges revealed real differences on issues like leadership, accountability, and the future direction of Colorado.





Joe tackles the hardest question of all: How do you work the problem when one side openly seeks to disrupt society? From left-wing harassment of conservative mothers at TPUSA events to coordinated anti-ICE operations and open threats against federal agents, Joe lays out a disturbing pattern of intimidation and radicalization. With clips exposing ANTIFA involvement and escalating rhetoric, the show closes with a stark warning this isn’t abstract politics anymore. Colorado, and the country, are at a breaking point, and pretending otherwise is no longer an option.









