England Has Fallen To The Muslims And White People Are Being Beaten Down In The Streets
570 views • 8 months ago

The results of allowing a large influx of people into a nation, especially people such as radical Muslims that will take over a nation and beat down the natural citizens is such a horrible thing to witness and the government is to blame for allowing the invasion.

The same kind of results are very possible in the USA with a very large group of peoples of about 60 million allowed in so far and with a goal of 100 million to be allowed in and even brought into our country by plane. This is actually a real invasion orchestrated by Joe Biden and his handlers who are behind the scenes and especially by those known as the council and also known as the committee of 300.

Ireland is reported to be the next target for a take over of the country, watch and see.

Best advise for all Americans is to be prepared for anything and for any kind of violence which is already starting to be seen at certain spots in the USA.

Link to this video  --->  https://bit.ly/england-overtaken


