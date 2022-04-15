© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/15/22 High Blood Pressure, Kidney Disease And Arthritic Knees
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • April 15, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/15/22 High Blood Pressure, Kidney Disease And Arthritic Knees
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the increasing cost food and other commonly used products. Contending with food getting expensive he recommends people should grow their own food. Stating that food can be grown indoors so critters can't get the plants. Asserting people should stock up on non-perishable foods in case of supply chain problems.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a study that found that many Americans are vitamin D deficient. A Mexican study found that even those living in areas that get a lot of sunlight there were still deficiencies in vitamin D. Recommending people supplement even in the summer with at least 800 IU daily.
Callers
James has high blood pressure, kidney disease and arthritic knees.
Dorian has a friend diagnosed with vascular dementia.
Gloria's brother has prostate cancer and she asks for a supplement program.
Ashley has a heart arryhthmia and gives a testimonial on how the products help her sleep better and have more energy.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
Air Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the increasing cost food and other commonly used products. Contending with food getting expensive he recommends people should grow their own food. Stating that food can be grown indoors so critters can't get the plants. Asserting people should stock up on non-perishable foods in case of supply chain problems.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a study that found that many Americans are vitamin D deficient. A Mexican study found that even those living in areas that get a lot of sunlight there were still deficiencies in vitamin D. Recommending people supplement even in the summer with at least 800 IU daily.
Callers
James has high blood pressure, kidney disease and arthritic knees.
Dorian has a friend diagnosed with vascular dementia.
Gloria's brother has prostate cancer and she asks for a supplement program.
Ashley has a heart arryhthmia and gives a testimonial on how the products help her sleep better and have more energy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.