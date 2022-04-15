Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 04/15/22 High Blood Pressure, Kidney Disease And Arthritic Knees(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing the increasing cost food and other commonly used products. Contending with food getting expensive he recommends people should grow their own food. Stating that food can be grown indoors so critters can't get the plants. Asserting people should stock up on non-perishable foods in case of supply chain problems.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a study that found that many Americans are vitamin D deficient. A Mexican study found that even those living in areas that get a lot of sunlight there were still deficiencies in vitamin D. Recommending people supplement even in the summer with at least 800 IU daily.CallersJames has high blood pressure, kidney disease and arthritic knees.Dorian has a friend diagnosed with vascular dementia.Gloria's brother has prostate cancer and she asks for a supplement program.Ashley has a heart arryhthmia and gives a testimonial on how the products help her sleep better and have more energy.