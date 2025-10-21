Chinese high-tech train sets new speed record - 281 mph

Chinese high-tech train sets new speed record

The CR450 prototype high-speed train has been able to achieve a speed of 453 km/h (281.481 mph) during a test run, thus setting a new speed record for the trains of its kind, CCTV reports.

Made by CRRC Qingdao Sifang and unveiled in December 2024, the CR450 is capable of accelerating to a speed of 350 km/h (217.48 mph) in less than five minutes.

The train is expected to enter regular service upon completing about 600,000 kilometers of test runs to ensure that it meets the most stringent safety and quality standards.