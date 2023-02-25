War between Russia and Ukraine is a False Flag

I tear a bunch of new assholes for Trump, Clinton, Obama. Some say support the troops but when you know your Government is up to no good I say don't support them. The Afghanistan war, the Iraq war, Libya, Syria were all shady conflicts with ulterior motives. I talk about the pervasive EVIL in Government but also in various industries.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.