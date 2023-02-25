Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
War between Russia and Ukraine is a False Flag
174 views
channel image
Wake Up! Productions
Published a day ago |

I tear a bunch of new assholes for Trump, Clinton, Obama. Some say support the troops but when you know your Government is up to no good I say don't support them. The Afghanistan war, the Iraq war, Libya, Syria were all shady conflicts with ulterior motives. I talk about the pervasive EVIL in Government but also in various industries.

Keywords
911world trade centerseptember 11thwtcnorth towersouth towerfibonacciwtc 1wtc 2tower 1tower 2

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket