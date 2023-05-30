Steve Hilton: The Next Revolution | What's the Message of the Presidential Candidates?

Steve Hilton: "For me, what really matters is the GOP candidates’ messages. Are they actually making an interesting argument about what's wrong with the country and how they would make it right?"
The Next Revolution @NextRevFNC
The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton focuses on the impact of #PositivePopulism in the U.S. and throughout the world.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1663005991753981959
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.