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OUR Newest Sponsor- ClariLyfe EDTA Chelation Distributor
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104 views • August 09, 2021
EDTA CHELATION CREAM IS GREAT FOR: U.S. Veterans, Fire Fighters, Police Officers, Construction Workers & MANY OTHERS! START YOUR 90 DAY HEAVY METAL DETOX PROGRAM TODAY: https://clarilyfe.com/product/heavy-metal-detoxification-3-month-program/
LEARN MORE ABOUT EDTA CHELATION @ https://clarilyfe.com
Many people report less pain
from chronic inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, lupus, and scleroderma after chelation therapy. The theory is that EDTA acts as an antioxidant, which protects the body from inflammation and protects blood vessels. All of these theories are based on patient outcomes and not on clinical studies.
It is also suspected that
EDTA may act as an antioxidant by removing metals that combine with LDL cholesterol, which can damage arteries. The theory is that when you remove metals that flow freely through arteries (such as copper or calcium), you may slow down diseases such as atherosclerosis. Some experts also believe EDTA could remove calcium from healthy bones, muscles, and other tissues, as well as from diseased arteries.
START THE HEAVY METAL DETOX PROGRAM TODAY: https://clarilyfe.com/product/heavy-metal-detoxification-3-month-program/
EDTA Chelation is Ideal for:
- Individuals with cognitive and metabolic impairment
- Persons who want to establish a baseline for heavy metal detoxification measurement or who want to check progress after a period of using chelation
- Persons who experience recent exposure to toxic metals
- Parent’s worried about their child’s exposure to toxic metals
- Persons interested in physiological data on toxic and essential elements from the diet
- High risk for exposure workplaces: Industrial waste management, agriculture, metal refining, alloying, manufacturing, electronics
LEARN MORE ABOUT EDTA CHELATION @ https://clarilyfe.com
Many people report less pain
from chronic inflammatory diseases such as arthritis, lupus, and scleroderma after chelation therapy. The theory is that EDTA acts as an antioxidant, which protects the body from inflammation and protects blood vessels. All of these theories are based on patient outcomes and not on clinical studies.
It is also suspected that
EDTA may act as an antioxidant by removing metals that combine with LDL cholesterol, which can damage arteries. The theory is that when you remove metals that flow freely through arteries (such as copper or calcium), you may slow down diseases such as atherosclerosis. Some experts also believe EDTA could remove calcium from healthy bones, muscles, and other tissues, as well as from diseased arteries.
START THE HEAVY METAL DETOX PROGRAM TODAY: https://clarilyfe.com/product/heavy-metal-detoxification-3-month-program/
EDTA Chelation is Ideal for:
- Individuals with cognitive and metabolic impairment
- Persons who want to establish a baseline for heavy metal detoxification measurement or who want to check progress after a period of using chelation
- Persons who experience recent exposure to toxic metals
- Parent’s worried about their child’s exposure to toxic metals
- Persons interested in physiological data on toxic and essential elements from the diet
- High risk for exposure workplaces: Industrial waste management, agriculture, metal refining, alloying, manufacturing, electronics
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