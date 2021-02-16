Lincoln Project Scandal: Washington Corruption As Usual?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Lincoln Project was founded by a group of "never-Trump" Republicans, including the former presidential campaign manager of John McCain. While the anti-Trump "resistance" types wrote big checks, the Lincoln Project founders banked big bucks for themselves. Some of the founders did even more repulsive things. Is this a singular scandal or is this just business as usual for the grifter class that exists alongside big-spending political campaigns? Also today: Newsom and Cuomo both in trouble; McConnell - what did he say?