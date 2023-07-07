Are you ready for the Rapture yet?
This especially clearly shows their unspiritual walk, and that they have not prepared themselves for the Rapture, because of the iniquity in them. Examine what applies to you!
This is a revealing gospel message from God deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen, go for more to www.endtimemachine.com
Published on July 3, 2023 by Ailyn
