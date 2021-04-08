Dr. Ryan Cole Blows The Whole COVID-19 Propaganda Away

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● Coronavirus infections are seasonal
● Average COVID-19 age of death 78.6 years. Average annual US age of death historically 78.6 years.
● Face mask wearing outdoors is absolute insanity. No study shows any super-spreader event outdoors. The best mask of all is your immune system.
● There is no such thing as cold and flu season. There is only low vitamin D season.
Inflammatory (cytokine) storm cannot be controlled without adequate vitamin D levels.
● Massive numbers of Americans have low vitamin D levels.
● 96% of ICU patients are vitamin D deficient
● You cannot synthesize vitamin D from sunlight during fall and winter at 35-degrees north.
● You living in northern climates you are immune suppressed if you do not supplement with vitamin D during fall and winter.
● Scandinavian countries (Finland, Norway, Sweden) test their citizens twice a year for vitamin D and fortify 35 foods with vitamin D.
● Our population is left vulnerable to any seasonal viral infection without a public health program to promote vitamin D adequacy.
● There is not social disparity of care but the fact darker skin pigmentation inhibits sunshine vitamin D synthesis in the skin.
● Fauci says he personally takes 8000-9000 units of vitamin D per day but why has this has not become a public health message?
● The top three public health messages should be: 1- vitamin D; 2- vitamin D; 3- vitamin D.
● By law, the federal government cannot approve a vaccine if there is a proven treatment. That would be Ivermectin.
● The government is in bed with a vaccine company; both the federal government and Moderna co-hold patents on their RNA vaccine. The “fox is guarding the henhouse.”
● The drug Remdesivir only works during the first 2-3 days of the infection. It does not increase survival. It is like “peeing on a forest fire.”
● Four billion doses of Ivermectin have safely taken Ivermectin. Death rate decreased 70-90% in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.
● Of the half million COVID-19 deaths in North America, there would be 375,000 less deaths if Ivermectin were used! Public health officials have blood on their hands. 100% of Ivermectin-treated patients don’t get ill. Works for all genetic variants.
● The vaccines are an experiment on society.
● The vaccine is unproven and long-term safety data is not even being
● You can get Ivermectin from doctors online. Myfreedoctor.com.
Source : https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/no_author/dr-ryan-cole-blows-the-whole-covid-19-propaganda-away/
Thanks to John M for Link