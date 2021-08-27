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Smart Ph.D. Testifying Covid Vaccine DANGERS To Come! Stop Gene Therapy Vaccines Now!
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1622 views • August 27, 2021
visit https://www.civilslave.com
Ph.D in cellular and molecular biology speaks out in hearing, testifying about the dangers of non-binding antibody immune system enhancement, which leads the vaccinated to ever increasingly harmful disease when exposed to future variants.
They are spinning things in the politico sphere and media as the unvaxxed being the danger, Only the ignorant are believing and pushing that false and dangerous message.
Similarly, she indicates how this has always been the case for those receiving endless flu jabs.
If you have not heard this type of information before, please listen carefully and follow up with your own legitimate investigations into the medical literature. In case you missed it in the video.. these so called 'vaccines' are experimental 'gene therapy!'
For more Uncensored Free Speech News visit https://www.civilslave.com
Ph.D in cellular and molecular biology speaks out in hearing, testifying about the dangers of non-binding antibody immune system enhancement, which leads the vaccinated to ever increasingly harmful disease when exposed to future variants.
They are spinning things in the politico sphere and media as the unvaxxed being the danger, Only the ignorant are believing and pushing that false and dangerous message.
Similarly, she indicates how this has always been the case for those receiving endless flu jabs.
If you have not heard this type of information before, please listen carefully and follow up with your own legitimate investigations into the medical literature. In case you missed it in the video.. these so called 'vaccines' are experimental 'gene therapy!'
For more Uncensored Free Speech News visit https://www.civilslave.com
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